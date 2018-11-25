From arbitration agreement to Cheque bounce case, here are key court orders

Evidence of arbitration agreement “An arbitral clause need not necessarily be found in a contract or an arbitral agreement. It can be included in the correspondence between the parties also,” the Supreme Court stated in its judgment, PEC Ltd vs Austbulk Shipping Sdn.

Dismissing the challenge to the judgment of the Delhi High Court and the arbitrator’s award, the apex court stated that the arbitration agreement could be found in the Charter Party governed by English law in this case. The court explained that the term “agreement in writing” in the ...