From arbitration to bounced cheques, here're the key court orders

Rap for 'speculative litigation' in arbitration While dismissing two foreign arbitration appeals, the Supreme Court made severely critical comments on the course of litigation and imposed Rs 50 lakh as costs on a group of shareholders of a joint venture.

The appeals were filed against the judgment of the Bombay High Court, which had ruled that the final four awards made by a sole arbitrator in London were enforceable in India. In the judgment, Vijay Karia vs Prysmian Sistemi, the Supreme Court observed: “We cannot help but be left with a feeling that the appellants are ...