From arbitration to ONGC's customs refund, here're the key court orders

Loyalty insurance cushions firm’s loss The Supreme Court has asked Oriental Insurance to pay Rs 3.5 crore to National Bulk Handling Corporation, which suffered by a fraud committed by its employees. The corporation had taken a fidelity guarantee insurance. The policy covers fraud, theft, and other offences committed by the employees of a firm or institution.

The insurance under it is for honesty, against negligence or for being faithful and loyal to its employers. The protection afforded is different from normal insurance policies. In this case, the corporation was a collateral ...