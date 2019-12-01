From arbitrator autonomy to transmission lines, here're key court orders

Arbitrator shall be above suspicion of bias The importance of independence and neutrality of an arbitrator was emphasised again last week by the Supreme Court when it reiterated that “a person having an interest in the dispute or the outcome or decision must not only be ineligible to act as an arbitrator but must also not be eligible to appoint anyone else as an arbitrator.

Such a person cannot and should not have any role in charting out any course to the dispute resolution by having the power to appoint an arbitrator”. The court stated so after citing several judgments ...