From default to land acquisition, a weekly selection of key court orders

Special laws override Arbitration Act The Supreme Court has ruled that in the case of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the central government has the exclusive right to appoint the arbitrator if a dispute arises, and not one according to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996. This exceptional case arises because of Section 3G(5) of the National Highways Act 1956.

The question arose when NHAI acquired the land belonging to Sayedabad Tea Company in Darjeeling. According to the special law favouring NHAI, if there is a dispute over compensation, the arbitrator appointed by ...