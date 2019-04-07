From EPS to vote share

While the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) attitude was dovish at last week’s monetary policy review, the policy statement had quite a few negative takeaways. There’s a global slowdown and this will mean some sort of domestic slowdown.

The RBI also noted that there is a manufacturing slowdown and that core inflation (ex-food, ex-fuel) is rising. The central bank has cut Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates by 20 basis points, though the current estimates are still much higher than high-speed indicators, tax collections, etc., seem to warrant. Unless ...