From land acquisition to canal project case, here're the key court orders

Builders in the dock over land acquisition The Supreme Court last week prevented the attempt of builders who buy land cheap from farmers after the government’s publication of acquisition and claim higher compensation.

Such transactions, whether by power of attorney, will or other modes, would be void, the court stated in its judgment in Shiv Kumar vs Union of India. The law is to benefit landowners in their rehabilitation. “The buyer has not been deprived of his livelihood but is a purchaser under a void transaction – the outcome of exploitative tactics played upon ...