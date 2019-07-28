From Land acquisition to trademark violations, here're the key court orders

Land acquisition for rapid transit projects Claims of landowners against the metro railway projects in Kolkata and Chennai were resolved by the Supreme Court in two recent judgments.

In R B Dealers Pvt Ltd vs Metro Railway, Kolkata, the issue was calculation of payment of solatium under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Is it to be calculated only on the market value and assets, or the sum total of the market value, the assets and additional 12 per cent per annum on the market value stipulated in the Act? The ...