From #metoo to #themtoo

The limits of the laws against sexual harassment in the workplace were amply in evidence over the past two weeks as actor Tanushree Dutta’s #metoo revelations sparked a storm of cathartic retrospective accusations from women in media and entertainment. These allegations, some dating back to the nineties, should not be dismissed as past transgressions that qualify for some sort of statute of limitations imposed by a discomfited society.

Women could not speak out then nor were they likely to be believed or heeded if they did. On the edge of the third decade of the 21st century, it ...