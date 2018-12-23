From Rafale relief to heat on realtors, here're 10 landmark SC judgments

Rafale relief On the last working day of the year, the Supreme Court delivered one of its most controversial judgments. It ruled out an investigation into the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets worth Rs 580 billion, dismissing a group of writ petitions.

It stated there was no reason to doubt the decision-making process and the necessity of fighter aircraft. The judgment further stated it was not the job of the court to deal with comparative details of pricing. The story is not over yet as the government has moved the court pointing out errors in the judgment while the Opposition has ...