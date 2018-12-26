From tiffin carriers to Marutis

The black-and-white photo captures a moment in a corporate performance awards ceremony in the late 70s. The recipient, a middle-level employee, is shown receiving a stainless steel tiffin carrier, as a performance award of some sort.

Illuminating the photo is not the shiny oblong receptacle in the centre of the frame but the 1,000-watt smile of pure joy on the face of the recipient. Seriously, a stainless steel tiffin carrier as a performance award? That, I was told, was what was specifically requested. And judging from the unalloyed delight of the employee, it was a coveted item. ...