From trademark row to export duty, here are the key court orders

Participants alone can question tender The Supreme Court has quashed the judgment of the Delhi High Court and the award of arbitration tribunal in a dispute between the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Gwalior Jhansi Expressway Ltd. The contract was to widen a four-lane road on NH-75.

The work was not satisfactory and the NHAI threatened to terminate the contract and called for a fresh tender to complete the remaining part of the project. This started the dispute. The tender was challenged by the contracting firm arguing that it had an option to match the lowest ...