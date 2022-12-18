Fumes of failure

The death of over 70 people after consuming illicit in offers a tragic reminder of why prohibition is, ultimately, an unworkable policy both as a social-welfare objective and in terms of the stability of state finances. Imposed in 2016 as part of a key electoral plank by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the policy proved popular with women — understandably, since they bear the brunt of their menfolk’s alcoholic proclivities as victims of domestic violence and squandered incomes. But the solution, of banning the consumption, manufacture, and sale of alcohol, has repeatedly proven to be worse than the problem. The recent tragedy is, in fact, part of a series of hooch-related deaths with 30 incidents involving over 90 deaths recorded in November alone. Worse, the inevitable emergence of an illicit mafia that smuggles across state and international borders — a practice that flourishes in every state and Union Territory that has imposed prohibition — and deploys toxic chemicals to make hooch adds to the law and order problems in a state where the rule of law comes at a premium.

