Gandhi family's dilemmas weakening party and delaying Opposition unity

The woes of the Congress party arise primarily not from its electoral failures but from the political confusion of its first family. Unless the Gandhis sort out their political priorities, the party will not be able to move forward. Sonia Gandhi and her son disagree over whether a Gandhi is necessary to lead the party.

Rahul Gandhi would like to position himself as the moral voice of the party rather than its president. However, his mother and the current interim president of the party seems to think that the party could disintegrate without a Gandhi leading it. So far, Sonia Gandhi has ...