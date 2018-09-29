Gaurakshaks and data privacy

A few weeks ago, at a conference on data privacy, I outlined a semi-hypothetical situation. Suppose the digital records of a food delivery are leaked. (This has actually happened several times).

If that food delivery service delivers in cities such as Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi or Shillong, it will include plenty of customers who have ordered beef fry, tenderloin steak, or beef stroganoff. Now suppose, just suppose, a tech-savvy gaurakshak happens to scan those records. Apart from picking up saved credit card data, the gaurakshak will also obtain data such as home addresses, mobile ...