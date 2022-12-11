Get on with Census

India’s decadal is an exercise of substantial scope and complexity. It requires the listing of every dwelling in the country and then a detailed enumeration. Yet, even so, this exercise has been carried out at the beginning of every decade for over a century — except the current one. The 2021 was postponed because of the additional burden placed upon the process by the pandemic and associated restrictions on movement and social-distancing requirements. Yet those restrictions have been almost entirely lifted for over a year now. And still, according to a recent report in this newspaper, very little effort has been made to restart the process. The conclusion that many well-informed officials and observers have reached is that the Census 2021 will not begin to be conducted until after the next Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to take place in April-May 2024.

