Get on with Census

India’s decadal Census is an exercise of substantial scope and complexity. It requires the listing of every dwelling in the country and then a detailed population enumeration. Yet, even so, this exercise has been carried out at the beginning of every decade for over a century — except the current one. The 2021 Census was postponed because of the additional burden placed upon the process by the pandemic and associated restrictions on movement and social-distancing requirements. Yet those restrictions have been almost entirely lifted for over a year now. And still, according to a recent report in this newspaper, very little effort has been made to restart the Census process. The conclusion that many well-informed officials and observers have reached is that the Census 2021 will not begin to be conducted until after the next Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to take place in April-May 2024.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU