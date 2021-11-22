Getting the green strategy right

Climate debates typically run on two tracks: One set of people think the policy changes are coming too fast, while the other believes the changes are not coming fast enough. The recently concluded COP26 climate conference also had its share of those who wanted to move faster, and those who wanted to stick to the slow lane.

A compromise led to the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was signed off by almost 200 countries. Where the world will actually be in 2050 is still uncertain, given that all promises made are rarely realised. But there is a good chance we will all be surprised at the speed of ...