Global definitions in supply chain finance

The Global Supply Chain Forum, established by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and some other associations, has developed standard definitions for techniques of supply chain finance (SCF). The sponsoring associations have recommended their global adoption.

These will be useful for finance providers, their clients, investors, legal practitioners, information technology and infrastructure providers, and other associations of professionals and businesses involved with SCF in any way. The physical supply chain (PSC) is a system of organisations, people, activities, information ...