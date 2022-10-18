Global Hunger Index: Menace of malnutrition continues to haunt India

The poor ranking of India on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) and its prompt rebuttal by the government have become almost an annual ritual over the past few years. The GHI 2022 is no exception in this respect. It ranks India lowly at 107 among 121 countries, behind its smaller neighbours like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, to put it in the “serious” hunger category. Worse still, the country is reckoned to have the world’s highest rate of child wasting (low weight for height). Last year, India was ranked 101 out of 116 countries, while in 2020 it was slotted at 94th position. The government has discounted the findings of this index, maintaining that these are based on the Food Insecurity Experience Scale Survey conducted through Gallup World Poll with a thin sample size that cannot be expected to fairly represent the situation in a country of India’s dimensions. No due diligence had been done before releasing the report, the official statement has maintained.
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 22:35 IST
