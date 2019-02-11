Global-Local and illegal

Some weeks ago, I had discussed how “illegal” industrial activities were flourishing in so-called illegal colonies of Delhi. This was the case of Shiv Vihar, where factories had come up in homes to dye and wash jeans in blue.

The Delhi High Court had taken up the matter because of groundwater contamination from chemical effluents of these units and because it had been linked to increased cases of cancer. This last fortnight I visited this colony. It is like all other unauthorised colonies — called so in the city master plan because these are not formally sanctioned by ...