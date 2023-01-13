JUST IN
Globalisation in reverse gear: Opportunity for bold US-India partnership?
R N Ravi, governor of Tamil Nadu: Act of omission that stoked controversy
Conflict and inflation: Indian realities
The perennially ruling party
A chance to reclaim the health of humanity
Global wealth, Indian business
Delays, even with no jurisdiction
India-US Trade Policy Forum to boost bilateral trade and investment
Timely response in governance
What is in a number?
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
R N Ravi, governor of Tamil Nadu: Act of omission that stoked controversy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Globalisation in reverse gear: Opportunity for bold US-India partnership?

An opportunity for bold US-India partnership?

Topics
Globalisation | US India relations

Arun M Kumar 

Follow this columnist
Arun M Kumar

Globalisation was once thought to be an irrevocable, universal force promoting the greatest good for the greatest number of people. Today, that belief is under challenge. The current trade landscape leads one to ask: Can our world continue its globalising, inclusive, and outward-looking trajectory? Or are we witnessing a resurgence of national isolationism and inward retreat?

The course that was

In the 1990s, American political philosopher Francis Fukuyama published one of his most notable works, The End of History and the Last Man. The book made the case that the nearing ubiquity of liberal democracy meant the obstacles standing in the way of international cooperation were dissolving. We had almost entered an era of international cooperation that would better the lives of all. Until recently, most nations were converged around this elevated idea that they could join forces in a collective endeavour to create goods, services, and value in the most optimal locales; with seamless and robust global supply chains connecting production centres with their ideal consumers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Globalisation

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 16:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.