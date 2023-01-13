Globalisation in reverse gear: Opportunity for bold US-India partnership?

was once thought to be an irrevocable, universal force promoting the greatest good for the greatest number of people. Today, that belief is under challenge. The current trade landscape leads one to ask: Can our world continue its globalising, inclusive, and outward-looking trajectory? Or are we witnessing a resurgence of national isolationism and inward retreat?



In the 1990s, American political philosopher Francis Fukuyama published one of his most notable works, The End of History and the Last Man. The book made the case that the nearing ubiquity of liberal democracy meant the obstacles standing in the way of international cooperation were dissolving. We had almost entered an era of international cooperation that would better the lives of all. Until recently, most nations were converged around this elevated idea that they could join forces in a collective endeavour to create goods, services, and value in the most optimal locales; with seamless and robust global supply chains connecting production centres with their ideal consumers.