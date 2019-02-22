God is coming

When our British and European friends wish to get away from the winter chill, they know they can always rely on us to go gallivanting with them in India. This time the venue was Goa. We planned for a long time and managed to get a beautiful house on rent on an island in the Mandovi river.

Although this meant crossing the ferry every time one wished to go to the beach, it also meant at the end of the day we were in a rather unmolested environment. With the Salim Ali bird sanctuary nearby, one woke up to the chirping of birds. A little dip in the pool and we would head for a shack for ...