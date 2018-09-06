Going beyond strategy

Many corporate corridors all over the country seem united in their opinion about management consultants — they steal your watch and then tell you the time; or, they suggest something that the top management will do anyway. One of the reasons for this general cynicism about consultants is that they are perceived to be presenting theoretically sound recommendations that can’t be implemented.

As a result, these glossy reports end up at the clients’ showcases never to be opened again. This hostile opinion about consultants is also because many top managements think some ...