Google's digitisation drive

Google has announced an India-specific war chest of $10 billion, to be invested over five to seven years. The money will fund equity investment and partnerships to “accelerate digitisation”.

Google thus joins Facebook, Qualcomm, sovereign funds, and sundry venture capital and private equity firms in focusing on India’s tech sector, which has become an attractive bet. Jio Platforms, an unlisted subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has been the biggest beneficiary, picking up more than $15 billion worth of investment over the past four months. There is speculation that Google ...