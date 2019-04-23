Governing uncertainty in geoengineering

Imagine 2030. Faced with a decade of record-breaking temperatures and three years of consecutive drought, China deploys sulphate particles in the stratosphere to reflect sunlight and reduce temperatures.

A year later, India’s monsoons face a severe shock, resulting in significant crop losses. It is not clear if the Chinese intervention caused or influenced the monsoonal aberration. How would this issue be resolved? Would it be limited to climate negotiations? Would it warrant higher political intervention? At the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-4) in Nairobi ...