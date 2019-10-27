Govt and businesses want greater tax certainty, says Grace Perez-Navarro

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has been at the forefront of international negotiations in adopting a “Unified Approach” to tax large and highly profitable multinational enterprises, including digital companies.

The OECD is seeking public comments on its proposals to arrive at a global framework to tax firms based on where they have significant consumer-facing activities and generate their profits. Grace Perez-Navarro, deputy director of the OECD’s Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, tells Sudipto Dey how the proposed tax regime ...