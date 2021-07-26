Govt is in consolidation mode, trying to make the old policies work

If you have been a journalist in Delhi, even a long retired one like me, people think you know what’s happening in the government and the ruling party. They keep asking what’s happening? Nearly 99.9 per cent of journalists pretend they know. So they invent things quickly. After all there is no news editor to ask them to substantiate.

But every now and then they get the chance to be totally honest and say “I have no idea”. Or more simply “absolutely nothing is happening”. I think this is exactly correct now. After the BJP’s humiliating ...