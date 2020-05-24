'Govt, RBI should take more steps to revive economy'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a series of press conferences, detailed several measures to give immediate relief to the poor, migrant workers, and farmers, improve liquidity in the system to help the middle class, small businesses, and financial intermediaries and reform the agriculture and factor markets in the medium term.

No economic revival and reform package can please all and so, divergent views have come in regarding whether the package adequately addresses the challenges. However, there is little doubt that the package was finalised after extensive consultations and due ...