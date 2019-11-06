Greed, not fear, will remove Delhi smog

Yet another winter is upon us and yet again, Delhi is reeling under pollution and fog. Schools have had to be closed as an emergency measure. The state government has resumed its emergency road rationing measure.

A politician in the party ruling at the centre has exhorted the cadre to defy the road rationing law, leading by example. Meanwhile, a judiciary-initiated fiscal charge into the capital region has taken firm root, while crop stubble in the neighbouring agrarian states continue to be burnt at will. Of course, through Diwali, firecrackers were used at will in Delhi. Acquisition ...