Green to great industrial policy

As the world takes incremental steps towards sustainable development and a lower-carbon economy, should India place bets on manufacturing solar panels? Or electric vehicles? How about batteries for stationary and mobile applications? Or superefficient appliances, such as refrigerators and air conditioners? It could support research and development for ultra-low carbon steel, or find ways to make its small and medium enterprises more energy-efficient.

There is nothing wrong if India manufactured some or all these products, or their components, by becoming more innovative and competitive. ...