Growth: Jharkhand's contrarian narrative

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000 to address the historical exploitation and marginalisation of Adivasis. According to the 2011 Census, about 27 per cent of Jharkhand’s population comprises scheduled tribes, 12 per cent are scheduled castes and 14 per cent are Muslims. Backward castes account for some 40 per cent.

Even 18 years after its creation, large proportions of these communities live in extreme deprivation and insecurity. Till a few years ago, many ascribed the state’s backwardness to its lack of “political stability”. In its relatively short ...