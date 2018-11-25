GST anti-profiteering provisions: Not so profitable anymore

The concept of goods and services tax (GST) has been modelled along the lines of the value added tax (VAT) system adopted globally.

Taking a cue from what other countries did on the introduction of VAT laws, the government incorporated provisions relating to anti-profiteering, to ensure that any benefit arising to any supplier due to the introduction of GST should reach the buyer. The anti-profiteering provisions provide for the following: If there is a reduction in the rate of tax; or If there is any benefit arising out of the input tax credit, then the same should ...