GST Council does some corrections

In Goa at its 37th meeting, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council made several recommendations to rationalise rates on some items, ease the compliance burden, and clarify several issues in interpretation and implementation of some statutory provisions. For export promotion, the Council recommended exemption from GST/IGST at the time of import on silver/platinum by specified nominated agencies and their supply to exporters of jewellery.

And, inclusion of Diamond India Ltd in the list of nominated agencies. It recommended exemption to services provided by an intermediary to a supplier ...