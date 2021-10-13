GST rationalisation: Challenge and response

The goods and services tax (GST) journey like the Sagar Manthan has seen the toxins of transitions yielding to the nectar of higher revenues, demonstrating that there is nothing wrong with the design of this transformational tax regime. The recent buoyancy of GST revenues has been aided by better compliance and a rapid recovery of the formal manufacturing sectors.

With the GST revenue settling down, the creation of the group of ministers (GoM) by the GST Council for rate rationalisation and correcting the inverted duty structure is both timely and appropriate. The GoM has the very ...