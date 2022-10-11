GST's secret sauce: Tax collections continue to surge but for how long?

Tax collections data for the first half of the current financial year have just been released. The numbers indicating growth in collections look impressive. Direct taxes, consisting primarily of corporation and personal income taxes, have grown by 24 per cent, while the goods and services tax, or GST, have shown an increase of 31 per cent. The data for excise and Customs are available only for the first five months and both indicate a decline of 17 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. The trends that emerge from these numbers, however, tell you a more nuanced story about tax collections.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 22:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU