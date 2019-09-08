Gujarat HC's 'war room' shows how to improve proceedings, monitor courts

There is an array of large LCD monitors mounted side-by-side on a wall with some running statistical figures, while the others displaying CCTV footage. This remote monitoring centre is a “war room” recently set up on the premises of the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad.

Set up under the aegis of the State Court Management Systems (SCMS), the data warehousing and mining centre will help the high court monitor and improve judicial proceedings across lower courts in the state. Justice Anant S Dave, the Acting Chief Justice who is also the chairman of the SCMS Committee, had ...