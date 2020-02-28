Gujarat's guilty pleasures

Donald Trump is an avowed teetotaller, so abstinence of alcoholic spirits in Ahmedabad would not have occupied his mind, yet it does beg the question: Why should a state the size of a European nation be penalised for being the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi? India’s relationship with spirits is at best ambiguous and at worst hypocritical — the state frowns on liquor at official functions, and even some private ones where prominent leaders might be present, while reaping the benefits that come from its taxation.

It is a guilty pleasure that comes with high office, since the ...