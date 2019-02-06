Guns or butter, both need investments

"Money, money, money… makes the world go round". This line from a musical set in the 1930s' Berlin is inescapable in the commercial, economic, and often the political aspects of reality.

While the show emphasised escaping through make-believe, the real-world actually follows closely along. Take India’s economy: Despite growth, without commensurate profits, employment, and wellbeing, we are marking time. Analysts point out that corporate profits languished since 2008, trending down as a percentage of GDP from 2010, excluding a minor improvement in 2017 ...