Gurgaon in 1883

A district gazetteer for Gurgaon was published in 1883-84. “During the flourishing times of the Mughal empire Gurgaon may be said to be without a history; but with its decay, mention of the district is again found in the pages of the historians, and events occurred which still live, although often distorted and exaggerated, in the memories of the people.

At first the prominent actors are Rao Bahadar Singh in the centre of the district, the Baloch chiefs of Bahadurgarh and Farrukhnagar in the north, and the great Jat ruler, Suraj Mal of Bharatpur, in the south.” Gurgaon district ...