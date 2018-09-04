Hazy guidelines

The government recently brought out a draft e-commerce policy that gave preference to Indian enterprises over foreign-owned majors.

Since e-commerce in the country is backed significantly by foreign investors, the differential draft policy rang an alarm bell in the industry, dividing it into two camps — swadeshi and videshi — in a stark reminder of the Bombay Club protectionism of two decades ago. As allegations flew that the differential policy was meant to help an Indian major entering the e-commerce space, the government did well to shelve the policy pending further ...