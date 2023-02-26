Heat alert

Regardless of the risks posed to the crop by unusually warm at this time of the year, agricultural scientists have not given up hope of a good harvest, which would ease pressure on supplies and prices of this key staple cereal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the temperature to be two to five degrees Celsius above normal in the major wheat-growing states but only for a few days. This stress, experts feel, can be taken care of through agronomic interventions like light irrigation and field mulching. The most critical period when any abnormal spike in temperature can prove truly hazardous for is March because the crop is usually in its grain-filling stage at that time. Last year, the heat wave in that month had depressed productivity by 2.5 per cent due to the shrivelling of grains, pushing up wheat prices to above the minimum support price level and denying the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other agencies to meet their wheat-procurement targets. This year, the government has been amply cautious and, as a pre-emptive move, set up a high-level inter-ministerial committee of officials and farm experts to constantly monitor the crop and situation and issue timely advisories for the farmers to cope with the contingencies. The IMD’s more worrisome warning about the ensuing summer to be more intense, marked with severe heat waves, and the likely emergence of the monsoon-inimical El Nino, is irrelevant for the wheat crop, which would be harvested much before the onset of the monsoon in June.

