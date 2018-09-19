Hedging strategies before monetary policy meet

The next three weeks will see traders making two-way bets on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) policy review of October 3-4. Until the release of the August inflation numbers, consensus opinion was inclined towards a likely hike. However, the August inflation numbers were low.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed 3.69 per cent advance year-on-year over August 2017. The Wholesale Price Index showed 4.53 per cent, year on year (Y-o-Y). Both numbers suggested a dip in the Y-o-Y inflation trendline, which was at 4.17 per cent (CPI) and 5.09 per cent (WPI) for July 2018. The most ...