Hi-tech security

Telecommunications giant Huawei has long been associated with the military-industrial complex of the People’s Republic of China — it was founded, after all, by a former engineer in the People’s Liberation Army and continues to have close links to the Beijing establishment.

Thus the fact that it has found itself in the eye of the trade war storm is not surprising. The recent arrest in Canada of the chief financial officer of Huawei — who also happens to be the daughter of the company’s founder — has created a fresh flashpoint between the United States and ...