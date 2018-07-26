Higher probability of correction in major indices

The Sensex is currently at all-time highs. The Nifty is very close to breaking its all-time intraday highs in January 2018. However, most market watchers are anything but euphoric. This is because the latest uptrend has been extremely narrow in its scope and it has not been backed by breadth indicators.

A strong bull-market is backed by several robust breadth signals. Trading volumes will be high. The number of advancing stocks will comfortably outnumber the number of declining stocks. The number of stocks hitting annual (52-week) highs will be much larger than the number of stocks ...