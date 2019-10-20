History of lithium-ion battery

The lithium–ion (LI) battery is now such an integral part of modern life, we don’t think about its history. Every mobile phone and laptop is powered by LI batteries. They are also used to power electric vehicles and store renewable power.

The 2019 Nobel Prize for chemistry honours three men who contributed to the development of this ubiquitous power storage device. They are Stanley Whittingham, (State University of New York, Binghamton), John Goodenough (University of Texas, Austin), and Akira Yoshino (Asahi Kasei Corporation, Tokyo). Most people saw the Nobel ...