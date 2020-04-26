Hope shipping rules extended to minor ports

The government has come up with more measures to make life easier for exporters and importers during the lockdown period.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) had issued an advisory on March 29 asking shipping lines not to impose container detention charges or any new or additional charges for the lockdown period from March 22 to April 14 over and above the agreed free time availed of as part of negotiated contractual terms. Two days later, the DGS directed all the major ports to consider exemption or remission of demurrage, ground rent beyond allowed free period, penal ...