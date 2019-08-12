Hope survives in urban India

The weekly unemployment rate rose for the fourth consecutive week during the week ended August 11, 2019. As a result, the unemployment rate shot up from 7.2 per cent during the week ended July 14 to 8.9 per cent in the latest week ended August 11. This is among the highest unemployment rate in the last three years.

In the first week of June this year, the unemployment rate had touched 9 per cent. This was the highest unemployment rate in three years. The most recent week of August comes close to this peak. After a rapid fall from the early-June peak, the unemployment rate has been ...