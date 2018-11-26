Hopes arise on trade thawing

India and Pakistan have agreed to construct a new border entry point and road, for Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib there, at Kartarpur. The decision coincides with the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh religion. The decision raises hope of a thaw in mutual relations, leading to more cross-border trade in due course.

This corridor has been a request from India for almost two decades. What has changed in recent days is the advent of Imran Khan at Pakistan’s helm. Soon after taking over, he said: “If India walks one step, we will ...