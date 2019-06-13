Hospital indicted for levying surcharge

Usha Kedia, who was suffering from orthopaedic problems, was admitted to Bombay Hospital on September 24, 2014. She was operated upon the following day and discharged on September 27. The treatment cost came to Rs 2,10,627.

She was covered under a Mediclaim Policy from National Insurance, which reimbursed Rs 1,66,000. So, she was required to pay the remaining amount of Rs 44,627 in cash to the hospital. Similarly, there was a shortfall in payment of the claims for pre- and post-hospitalisation treatment. Out of the total demand of Rs 2,50,281, she received Rs 1,98,584, and the remaining ...