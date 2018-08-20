How a spate of spoilers may ruin BJP's election strategy for 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) hopes for pulling off elections in nearly a dozen states along with the general election have been dashed. The expectations of obtaining favourable judgements on crucial poll issues from the Courts also seem increasingly futile.

And the key investigative agencies of the state seem reluctant or unable to do the government’s bidding. The pieces that the party wanted on the electoral chess-board before the election campaign are simply not falling into place. The party’s attempt to club an early general election with a dozen state ...